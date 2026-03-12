



A software glitch in the onboard computer has been pinpointed as the cause of the TEJAS fighter jet mishap on 7 February 2026, prompting a comprehensive software update across the entire fleet of 35 aircraft currently in service with the Indian Air Force, The Tribune reported





Following the incident at a forward base along India's western front, the jet veered off the runway into a mud ditch during take-off. The pilot, flying the single-seater, survived but suffered injuries. This event triggered exhaustive checks on all TEJAS jets, absolving mechanical or metallurgical issues and confirming the fault lay solely in the software.





Sources reveal that the Indian Air Force, in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, has already rectified the glitch. A new upgraded software version is now undergoing trials on the affected aircraft, with rollout planned fleet-wide to prevent recurrence.





Such software anomalies, while not uncommon in advanced avionics, are swiftly addressed through iterative updates. The checks encompassed the undercarriage metallurgy, electromagnetic braking systems, and core software protocols, ensuring no cascading vulnerabilities.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited had earlier downplayed the episode on 23 February, terming it a 'minor technical incident on ground' rather than a crash. HAL emphasised close coordination with the IAF for resolution, underscoring the TEJAS's strong safety record among peer fighters globally.





An ongoing Court of Inquiry by the IAF will further scrutinise the sequence of events, potentially informing enhanced protocols. This methodical response aligns with standard operating procedures for indigenous platforms like the Light Combat Aircraft.





The 7 February mishap marks the third such incident since TEJAS induction in 2016. The first occurred in March 2024 near Jaisalmer, where a jet crashed post-firepower demonstration; the pilot ejected safely.





Tragedy struck with the second in November 2025 at the Dubai Air Show, claiming the life of Wing Commander Namansh Syal during aerobatics. These losses highlight persistent teething challenges despite the jet's operational maturity.





Of the 40 TEJAS MK-1 jets ordered, HAL is yet to deliver two, leaving the IAF with 38 before recent setbacks. Two have been lost to crashes, and the fate of the February incident aircraft remains undecided pending repairs or write-off.





Compounding delays, the anticipated TEJAS MK-1A variant—180 ordered—lags two years behind schedule. This variant promises upgraded engines, radars, and electronic warfare suites, vital for bolstering IAF squadron strength amid depleting legacy fleets.





The software fix arrives at a critical juncture for India's self-reliance push under Atmanirbhar Bharat. TEJAS represents a cornerstone of indigenous aerospace, yet repeated incidents risk eroding confidence in HAL's delivery timelines.





IAF's rigorous post-mishap regimen demonstrates maturity in fleet management. Nonetheless, accelerating MK-1A inductions and stabilising software ecosystems will be pivotal to sustaining operational tempo along contested borders.





Stakeholders anticipate the inquiry's findings to refine risk mitigation, potentially integrating AI-driven diagnostics for real-time glitch detection in future updates.





