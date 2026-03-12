



Iran has granted safe passage to Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in West Asia, according to sources. This decision comes as the ongoing conflict, triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, has severely disrupted maritime traffic in the vital chokepoint.





Following high-level diplomatic talks between foreign ministers, Iran has granted safe passage to Indian-flagged tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. While vessels from the U.S., Europe, and Israel remain subject to transit restrictions, Indian tankers—specifically the Pushpak and Parimal—have successfully navigated the critical waterway. This move underscores an effort to maintain the flow of crude oil and natural gas along this vital maritime corridor.





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway separating Iran from Oman, handles over 20 million barrels of crude oil daily. This accounts for roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and a quarter of seaborne oil trade. A substantial portion of the world's liquefied natural gas also transits through it, making any disruption ripple through financial markets, supply chains, and household budgets worldwide.





Iranian authorities had previously imposed strict controls, requiring all vessels to obtain Tehran's approval before entering the strait. The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Naval Force, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, emphasised this policy in a recent post on X.





He referenced two ships, Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, which ignored Iranian warnings and were subsequently targeted on Wednesday. Tangsiri warned that any vessel attempting to cross without permission risks becoming a target, underscoring Iran's firm stance.





Iranian state media reports indicate that Tehran has intensified restrictions, but vessels not aligned with US or Israeli interests may proceed safely. The exemption for Indian-flagged ships aligns with this criterion, reflecting India's neutral positioning in the conflict.





India's Shipping Ministry revealed that 28 Indian-flagged vessels are currently operating in the Persian Gulf region. Of these, 24 are positioned west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 677 Indian seafarers, while four are east of the strait with 101 onboard.





The ministry has activated a 24-hour control room since 28 February 2026, in coordination with the Directorate General of Shipping. This setup monitors developments and facilitates assistance, involving ship managers, recruitment agencies, Indian embassies, and local authorities.





Authorities are working closely to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and protect national maritime interests. The government remains committed to their welfare amid the volatile situation.





This development eases immediate pressures on India's energy imports, given the strait's criticality to global oil flows. India, a major oil consumer, relies heavily on Middle Eastern supplies routed through Hormuz.





The selective permission highlights shifting dynamics in the conflict, where Iran appears to differentiate between adversarial and non-adversarial shipping. It spares India potential disruptions while targeting vessels perceived as supportive of its foes.





Broader implications loom large: prolonged closures could spike global oil prices, exacerbate inflation, and strain economies dependent on stable energy routes. For India, alternative pathways like the International North-South Transport Corridor may gain urgency.





Iran's IRGC naval posture signals readiness to enforce control, potentially escalating if more incidents occur. The two recent ship targetings serve as stark reminders of the risks in defying Tehran's directives.





India's proactive monitoring and diplomatic coordination demonstrate resilience in safeguarding its seafaring community. With over 778 Indian seafarers at stake, swift governmental response is vital.





As the West Asia conflict persists, this Iranian concession to India underscores pragmatic geopolitical calculations amid chaos. It buys time for New Delhi to recalibrate strategies for energy security and maritime safety.





ANI







