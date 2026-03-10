



The central question of why the Indian Army appears to be ignoring DRDO’s Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) despite repeated assurances of imminent orders is rooted in a mix of technical, procedural and strategic factors, rather than a simple lack of interest.





On paper, QRSAM has completed multiple successful development and user-assistance trials, demonstrated core capabilities like “search on the move”, “track on the move” and “fire on short halts”, and has a defined production agency in Bharat Electronics Limited, yet firm orders continue to be pushed into the future.





This disconnect between technological readiness and contractual closure is what fuels the perception that QRSAM is being side-lined in favour of foreign systems like Russia’s Pantsir-S1 or Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam.





From a technical and user-acceptance standpoint, QRSAM is not a shelved or failed program, but one that is still in the process of refinement against evolving Army requirements. After a series of successful flight-tests from 2017 onwards, including multiple salvo engagements against different target profiles, the Army raised fresh observations and sought design and performance tweaks based on operational feedback, leading DRDO to plan “fresh trials” whose completion is now targeted around 2026.





This effectively converted what many observers assumed was a system ready for induction into a system still under user-assisted development, giving the Army a procedural justification to delay large-scale orders until the new trial matrix is completed and all observations are closed.





The Army’s own communications and media interactions have repeatedly indicated that orders are “expected by the end of the year”, a phrase that has appeared in different forms for several successive years, creating a perception of moving goalposts.





In 2024, for instance, Bharat Dynamics Limited publicly stated that user trials would continue through the year and that orders were anticipated by year-end, but subsequent DRDO statements shifted the full-trial completion timeline to the end of 2026.





Such re-phasing allows the service and the Ministry to argue that procurement cannot formally proceed until the latest trial objectives are met, even though the original GSQR-like requirements were largely demonstrated earlier, thereby deepening frustration among observers who see a double standard when compared with the speed of emergency imports.





At the heart of the question lies the Army’s threat perception and doctrinal prioritisation, which have shifted markedly over the past few years under the impact of Ukraine, Gaza and the rapid proliferation of drones and loitering munitions on India’s borders.





The emerging emphasis is on highly mobile, networked, short-range systems capable of defeating massed cheap drones, loitering ammunition, rockets and cruise missiles in saturation attacks, and doing so with both kinetic interceptors and, in future, directed-energy weapons.





QRSAM was conceived primarily as a quick-reaction, medium–short range missile shield for mobile formations and high-value assets, optimised around radar-guided missiles rather than very low-cost, high-volume effector mixes; this means the Army is now probing whether imported solutions or combined architectures can plug the “small, cheap, many” threat more quickly while QRSAM evolves.





The push to procure Russia’s Pantsir-S1 is a direct reflection of this doctrinal shift and of specific point-defence gaps around strategic systems like the S-400. Current plans reported in the media indicate that India may acquire around 13 Pantsir-S1 systems, with about 10 earmarked for the Indian Air Force to shield S-400 regiments and three for the Army to cover forward tactical areas against drones, cruise missiles, attack helicopters and rockets.





Pantsir combines guns and missiles on a single mobile platform with track-while-scan radars, multiple ready-to-fire missiles and high mobility, and it has an established record of integration with S-400 in Russian service, which makes it attractive as an “off-the-shelf” point-defence companion while indigenous solutions like QRSAM and other gun–missile hybrids mature.





The attraction of Israeli systems such as Iron Dome and Iron Beam adds another layer to the apparent side-lining of QRSAM. Iron Dome has earned a reputation as a highly effective short-range missile and rocket defence system, while Iron Beam represents a new generation of high-energy laser designed to tackle drones, rockets and other short-range threats at very low per-shot cost.





Recent reports suggest that India and Israel are exploring a significant defence package that includes technology transfer for Iron Dome and Iron Beam, potentially enabling domestic manufacture and integration into India’s own layered air-defence network, which naturally captures the attention of planners prioritising rapid capability enhancement and cost-efficient counter‑drone defence.





A key reason the Army can talk about emergency or fast-track procurement of foreign systems while deferring QRSAM is the difference in acquisition route and risk perception. Fast-track or emergency cases allow limited-scale imports to fill urgent gaps without committing to decades-long logistics, training and upgrade pipelines, and they rely on systems already proven in combat and integrated elsewhere, which reduces perceived risk for the user.





In contrast, inducting QRSAM would mean committing to a major indigenous ecosystem with long-term maintenance, spares and upgrade responsibilities, and the Army appears intent on using every trial iteration to minimise its future risk exposure, even at the cost of stretching timelines in a way that looks like neglect.





Another dynamic behind the perception that QRSAM is being ignored is the Army’s history of multiple overlapping and competing short-range air-defence projects. Over the past decade, the Army has looked at upgrades of legacy systems, imports of man-portable air defence, new gun systems and various missile-based short-range solutions, leading to a fragmented capability roadmap in which no single indigenous system has been allowed to mature into a fleet-standard layer in the way that, for example, Akash did for the Air Force in its envelope.





In such an environment, each new imported proposal or interim solution dilutes the urgency to close orders on a particular indigenous system, even if that system is technologically sound, and this diffusion of focus can appear indistinguishable from deliberate side-lining.





The procurement bureaucracy and the evolving General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs) further complicate the picture in ways that are not always visible in public discourse.





Each major change in perceived threat—be it drones, hypersonic glide vehicles or swarm tactics—can prompt the services to re-open or tighten their requirements, forcing DRDO to incorporate new features or performance margins that extend the development and user-trial phase.





With QRSAM, the Army’s fresh suggestions in 2023–24 and the decision to conduct new trials up to 2026 effectively mean that the system is chasing a moving target of expectations, and until that stabilises, procurement committees will continue to find procedural grounds to defer signing large contracts.





Industrial considerations, though less discussed, are also relevant to the answer. QRSAM production is slated to be led by Bharat Electronics Limited, with private-sector participation in sub-systems and components, which aligns well with “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and long-term self-reliance objectives; however, the capacity and investment planning of such stakeholders depend on firm orders and clear phasing, which they still lack.





When the same decision-makers can quickly process limited foreign buys under emergency routes, it creates a structural bias in favour of imports for immediate operational gratification, while the heavier institutional lifting required to back an indigenous programme like QRSAM is repeatedly postponed.





Despite these patterns, it would be inaccurate to claim that QRSAM has been officially rejected or cancelled; available information indicates that the Army still intends to procure at least five QRSAM weapon systems once final trials conclude.





The narrative from DRDO-linked sources is that QRSAM remains a “vital part” of India’s future air-defence architecture, offering mobile protection for mechanised formations and high-value assets with advanced radar, command and control capabilities.





However, the combination of stretched timelines, shifting requirements and the parallel pursuit of foreign systems means that QRSAM’s induction window risks narrowing, especially if imported solutions and other indigenous projects saturate the same capability band.





Finally, the reason QRSAM appears to be ignored lies in the gap between declaratory policy in favour of indigenisation and the operational culture that still prefers quick, externally proven fixes when confronted with new threats.





The Army can credibly claim that it is waiting for refined trials, that it must respond immediately to drones and rockets with systems like Pantsir or future Iron Dome/Iron Beam combinations, and that it is merely sequencing its acquisitions.





From the outside, however, the repeated “next year” promises for QRSAM, contrasted with the speed and enthusiasm shown for emergency foreign buys, make it difficult to avoid the conclusion that indigenous systems are being held to a higher bar and are the first to be delayed whenever priorities collide, which is precisely why the question in the headline continues to resonate.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







