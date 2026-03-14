



In a significant milestone for India's indigenous defence capabilities, the Indian Army conducted a triumphant live firing exercise with the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter under the aegis of the Gajraj Corps. This event, held in challenging high-altitude terrain, showcased the helicopter's prowess in precision strikes and multi-domain operations.





The Prachand, formally known as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), represents a cornerstone of India's self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing. Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it entered service with the Army in 2022 after rigorous trials.





This latest exercise reaffirmed the LCH's design strengths, particularly its ability to operate effectively above 15,000 feet. Soldiers from the Gajraj Corps, responsible for securing India's northeastern borders, executed a series of live missile and gun firings against simulated enemy targets.





Prachand's armament suite proved decisive during the trials. It seamlessly deployed the Helina anti-tank guided missiles, capable of engaging armoured threats at ranges exceeding 7 kilometres, even in the thin air of high altitudes where conventional helicopters falter.





The helicopter's 20mm twin-barrel cannon delivered accurate suppressive fire, neutralising ground-based fortifications with minimal collateral damage. Its advanced electro-optical pod and helmet-mounted sight enabled pilots to achieve first-pass hits, underscoring the platform's combat effectiveness.





High-altitude warfare demands more than firepower; Prachand excelled in survivability too. Its stealth features, including reduced radar cross-section and infrared suppressors, make it the world's only attack helicopter optimised for such environments, vital for operations along the Line of Actual Control with China.





The exercise simulated multi-domain scenarios, integrating Prachand with unmanned aerial vehicles and ground artillery. This seamless coordination highlighted India's evolving doctrine for joint operations, blending air, land, and electronic warfare elements.





Gajraj Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai praised the trials, noting that Prachand's performance bolsters the Army's tactical edge in rugged terrains. "This indigenous asset has transformed our high-altitude strike capabilities," he stated during the post-exercise debrief.





Induction of Prachand aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing dependence on foreign imports. Over 150 units are on order, with production ramping up at HAL's Tumakuru facility to equip both Army and Air Force squadrons by 2030.





Challenges persist, including supply chain tweaks for indigenous engines and avionics. Yet, this live firing success dispels doubts, proving Prachand's readiness for frontline duties amid rising border tensions.





Strategically, Prachand counters adversarial advantages in the Himalayas, where Pakistan and China deploy heavier platforms like the Z-10 and Mi-17 variants. Its lighter weight—under 6 tonnes—allows operations from forward helipads inaccessible to bulkier rivals.





The trials also validated software upgrades, enhancing data links for real-time battlefield awareness. Integrated with the Army's Tactical Communication System, Prachand can share targeting data with artillery units like the K9 Vajra howitzers.





Export potential beckons too. Nations facing similar terrains, such as Vietnam and the Philippines, have expressed interest, positioning Prachand as a flagship for India's defence diplomacy.





This exercise not only validates technical maturity but also boosts morale among indigenous developers. It signals India's ascent as a defence technology powerhouse, capable of sustaining multi-domain superiority.





As deliveries accelerate, Prachand will anchor Army aviation regiments in the East, fortifying India's strategic posture. The Gajraj Corps' triumph marks a new chapter in high-altitude combat aviation.





DD News







