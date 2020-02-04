MBDA's Sea Ceptor anti-ship missile





The unit includes assembly, inert integration (without explosives) and testing facility for missile sub-systems and missile weapon launch systems spread across an area of 16,000 square meter in a Special Economic Zone at Coimbatore. It is a part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor. The joint venture was formed in 2017 and it has already received a few export orders. LTMMSL will build complete missile systems for the Indian Armed Forces, exploring prospects under the various categories for defence procurement





MUMBAI: Larsen & Toubro’s joint venture with European missile maker MBDA, namely L&T MBDA Missile Systems has set up a missile integration facility in Tamil Nadu to deliver complete missile systems for export markets from 2020, the Indian engineering major said Monday.





The inert integration unit, which excludes explosives, will sell locally and export as well.





JD Patil, chairman L&T MBDA Missile Systems, said, “L&T MBDA Missile Systems has been working proactively to offer advanced missiles and missile systems to the Indian Armed Forces through domestic production. The creation of this new integration facility at Coimbatore is a first step in this direction.”





The unit includes assembly, inert integration (without explosives) and testing facility for missile sub-systems and missile weapon launch systems spread across an area of 16,000 square meter in a Special Economic Zone at Coimbatore. It is a part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.





The joint venture was formed in 2017 and it has already received a few export orders, the delivery for which will start in 2020.





Pasquale Di Bartolomeo, vice chairman and member of the board L&T MBDA Missile Systems, said, “With the technical and human capabilities offered by this site, India will be ideally placed to offer its armed forces and the export market the very latest generation of defence equipment technology.”





LTMMSL will build complete missile systems for the Indian Armed Forces, exploring prospects under the various categories for defence procurement. LTMMSL will also address Indian Navy’s air defence requirement for short range surface-to-air missile system.





L&T owns 51% stake in LTMMSL and MBDA owns 49% in the company.







