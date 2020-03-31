



Even as Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surge, Prime Minister Imran Khan has targeted the Indian government for its implementation of a pan-India lockdown. Claiming it to be a 'hasty decision', Imran Khan on Tuesday said that 'Indian government apologised for their unplanned decision.' He said that his country is taking its lesson from India and it will fight the war against coronavirus with all the 'faith' it has. Imran Khan went on to call his country 'most charitable', he said that Pakistan's young population can fight the pandemic.







Pakistan has so far confirmed 1,775 positive Coronavirus cases with--566 cases in Sindh province, 51 in Islamabad, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 651 in Punjab, 152 in Baluchistan, 128 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 6 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Out of which, 21 have died while 76 have recovered. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 ruled out complete lockdown in the country, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Currently, the total number of COVID positive cases worldwide are 784,381.





Imran Khan Not COVID Positive





Speculations of Pakistan PM Imran Khan testing positive for the Coronavirus began brimming on social media, after reports of British PM Boris Johnson contracting COVID-19 emerged. On Thursday evening, a London-based news media organisation broke a story claiming that the Pakistani Prime Minister has been infected by the novel virus.





Subsequently, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan clearing the air, denied the claim, further asked the news network to correct the report. The Pakistani politician said, "News regarding PM Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 is NOT true. Please refrain from spreading fake news."







