



The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has asked staff to stay home from Monday onwards in view of the COVID-19 situation





The decision would be applicable to all staff and contract employees except personnel attached to essential services within the organisation such as medical units, an official of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) said.





The decision would also be applicable to the staff of the other two ISRO units in Thiruvananthapuram — the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit, officials said.





All three units combined have approximately 10,000 personnel including staff, contract employees, trainees and the CISF security personnel.





The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, had issued an office memorandum on Sunday asking heads of departments to draw up a roster of staff — including officers and employees, consultants/contract and outsourced employees — who are essential to render essential services within each department.





They alone would be required to attend office between March 23 and March 31, according to the memorandum.







