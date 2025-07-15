



The recently inaugurated BrahMos Aerospace integration and testing facility in Lucknow will boost and fortify India's self-reliance in the defence sector, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sundaym adding that the demand of the BrahMos missile increased after Operation Sindoor.





"Just a few days ago, I inaugurated the integration and testing facility of BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow. This facility will strengthen our country's self-reliance in the defence sector and also create employment," he said speaking at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow today.





"BrahMos missile has done a miraculous job and not only this, after the miracle shown by BrahMos missile, about 14-15 countries of the world have demanded Brahmos missile from India," Singh added.





"BrahMos missile will now be exported from Lucknow as well. I believe that this facility will strengthen our country's self-reliance in the defence sector, and at the same time, it will also create employment. My effort is that more industries should also come here so that, along with Lucknow, the state also develops rapidly," he said.





He also unveiled the statue of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta at the National PG College while releasing a postage stamp.





"He was not just the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on multiple occasions, but he was among the leaders who emerged from the Indian freedom struggle," Singh said.





"Whenever we discuss the glorious past of Uttar Pradesh, the name of Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji is taken prominently. Today, when we are releasing this postage stamp, it is not only a tribute to the name of Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji, it is also a tribute to his high life values."





"The administrative system that is working in the country and the state today, people like Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji have contributed a lot in laying its foundation," he added.





Rajnath then praised the state's law and order situation which is helping attract more investments and industries, saying, "Historical changes are taking place in infrastructure. Expressway, airport, metro, medical college' all these are presenting a new picture of development."





Agencies







