



Security agencies suspect that Abu Khalid-al-Hindi hails from Kasargod in Kerala, and he may be linked to the ISKP Kasaragod module. Investigative agencies suspect that Abu Khalid-al-Hindi would have joined the Lashkar-e-Taybba a few months ago





New Delhi: The Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), which is responsible for the terrorist attacks on the Gurudwara in Kabul on Wednesday, has released a photo of attackers stating that the assault on the Sikh temple was carried out by Abu Khalid al-Hindi.





Security agencies suspect that Abu Khalid-al-Hindi hails from Kasargod in Kerala, and he may be linked to the ISKP Kasaragod module. Investigative agencies suspect that Abu Khalid-al-Hindi would have joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba a few months ago.





"We suspect that Abu Khalid-al-Hindi is originally from Kasaragod in Kerala, who joined the Islamic State in 2015. We are trying to get details of those terrorists who have gone from Kerala to Syria and Afghanistan in the past, So that the true identity of Abu Khalid-al-Hindi can be found out," officer working with Central Security establishment told Zee News.





Officials tracking Kerala's ISIS module believe that the terrorist attack on Kabul's Gurudwara was carried out by the Haqqani Network with Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan. Haqqani network has the capability to launch such an attack inside high-security zone of Kabul.





It is a deliberate attempt to throw dust in the eyes of the world that ISKP is behind the attack. Earlier, it was found that ISKP claimed the attacks where the Haqqani network was originally involved. Pakistan is reportedly promoting ISKP and other groups as a check on the Taliban.





"Taliban will deny so that they are projected as a responsible organisation in line with the US Taliban agreement. ISI will use the name of ISKP or unknown outfits to claim the responsibility," an officer working with a Central Security establishment told Zee News.





Investigative agencies suspect that Abu Khalid-al-Hindi joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba a few months before the attack on Kabul. This is part of the ISI’s strategy to put forth that Indian Muslims are working against the Indian government. ISI is also brainwashing Indian Muslims under a well-planned conspiracy to attack the Indian security forces or Indian bases to convey the message that Muslims in India are against the Indian government.





On Wednesday, terrorists attacked the Gurudwara in the Shor Bazar area when 150 people were there killing at least 27 people. Terrorists wanted to target Indian diplomats visiting Gurudwara at the time of the attack, say reports.





Afghan security sources speaking to Afghan Media stated that the Haqqani Network, an ISI controlled group that is part of the Taliban, wanted to attack the Indian mission in Kabul but failed due to tight security. Since they were not able to attack the Indian mission, they attacked the Gurudwara instead.





"This attack is a clear message to India and a signal to curtail Indian influence in Afghanistan in the near future," said another officer.





After the attack, ISIL claimed to have killed and injured 150 people, according to the group's Amaq website.





No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid later tweeted to clarify that the Taliban were not involved.



