



India is recalibrating its defence and diplomatic strategy in the Mediterranean and Eurasian regions by offering advanced weapon systems—including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akash air defence system—to Greece and Cyprus, both of which have longstanding tensions with Turkey.





This move comes as Turkey, traditionally seen as a peripheral irritant, has emerged as a vocal and active opponent of Indian interests, particularly through its support for Pakistan during recent military and diplomatic stand-offs.





During India’s Operation Sindoor, a large-scale counter-terrorism operation against Pakistan, Turkey reportedly played a significant behind-the-scenes role by providing political support and advanced military hardware to Islamabad, even surpassing China’s tactical backing according to Indian intelligence.





This escalation has prompted India to forge closer defence partnerships with nations that share adversarial relations with Turkey, including Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia.





Greece has received an informal offer from India for a new Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM), developed by India’s DRDO, with a range of 1,000–1,500 km and designed to evade Turkey’s S-400 air defence system.





This missile was showcased at a defence exhibition in Athens in May 2025, drawing significant attention from Greek defence planners. Analysts believe the LR-LACM could give Greece a strategic edge in its disputes with Turkey, as it would bring key Turkish military assets within striking distance.





Cyprus has reportedly been offered the BrahMos missile, a formidable naval weapon co-developed with Russia, capable of neutralising Turkish warships and shifting the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean.





This offer was highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025, which also saw announcements of enhanced defence and maritime cooperation, including joint naval operations and intelligence sharing on terrorism. The deployment of BrahMos in Cyprus would directly challenge Turkey’s “Blue Homeland” doctrine, which seeks to expand Turkish maritime influence in the region.





India’s arms diplomacy extends to Armenia as well, with ongoing talks for the supply of Akash surface-to-air missile systems and other critical platforms, reflecting a broader effort to counter the Turkey-Pakistan-Azerbaijan axis.





This strategic outreach is not merely symbolic. High-level visits, such as that of Indian Air Force Chief AP Singh to Greece, signal the institutionalisation of defence ties, with discussions on joint exercises and interoperability. Indian defence companies are also collaborating with Greek firms to integrate systems like Akash and T-4, which have proven effective against Turkish-origin drones.





Turkey, a NATO member, is increasingly alarmed by these developments, especially given its own strained relations with Western allies over its acquisition of Russian S-400 systems. Indian arms exports and deepening defence ties with Turkey’s regional rivals are viewed in Ankara as a direct attempt to encircle and counter Turkish influence.





India’s evolving strategy in the Mediterranean and Eurasia demonstrates a willingness to enter zones traditionally dominated by Western or regional powers, leveraging arms diplomacy and strategic alliances to counterbalance Turkish expansionism and assert its own geopolitical interests.





