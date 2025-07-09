



Negotiations for the production and technology transfer of the GE F414 jet engines, which are crucial for the upgraded indigenous TEJAS MK-2 fighter aircraft, have reached a significant milestone.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that the talks regarding technology transfer have been completed, while commercial price negotiations are expected to conclude in the coming months.





The deal is being led by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and General Electric (GE), with the Indian Ministry of Defence actively encouraging both parties to expedite the process to ensure the TEJAS MK-2 production schedule remains on track.





The agreement is expected to include a substantial technology transfer, with India reportedly set to gain access to approximately 80% of the F414 engine’s manufacturing technology—a level notably higher than what GE has previously offered to other countries, such as South Korea.





However, some critical technologies, like the single crystal blade casting process, may remain with GE, reflecting the nuanced nature of such technology transfer agreements.





The F414 engine is a cornerstone of the TEJAS MK-2 program, representing a significant leap in capability for India’s indigenous fighter jet fleet. The engine will also serve as a bridge to future programs, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





India plans to operationalise a domestic manufacturing line for the F414 engines by the end of 2025, with HAL setting up the production facility near Bangalore. The initial production target is 99 engines for the TEJAS MK-2, with the potential for further expansion.





The facility is expected to begin production within two years of contract signing, and deliveries are anticipated within three years. This move is seen as a critical step towards India’s long-term goal of strategic autonomy in aerospace, as well as the broader push for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).





While the immediate focus is on licensed production and assembly with GE, India’s strategic objective remains the development of full indigenous intellectual property rights (IPR) in aero engine manufacturing.





The government’s push to expedite the process underscores the urgency of maintaining momentum in critical defence programs and strengthening domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.





Based On CNBC TV18 Report







