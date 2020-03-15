



"While we understand that we have active borders on West and North, so we can not completely do away with our defence forces and requirement of manpower numbers. But we are seeing as to how we can optimize it through technology," he stated





New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat told a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence that ways are being explored for incorporating technology in such a manner so as to supplement boots on the ground.





"We are seeing how we can incorporate technology to see if it can supplement boots on the ground," General Rawat told Standing Committee.





