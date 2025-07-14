



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Beijing on July 14, 2025, marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to improve India-China relations. This is Jaishankar’s first trip to China in five years, underscoring its importance against the backdrop of recent diplomatic and security challenges.





Jaishankar met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng soon after arriving in Beijing. During their discussions, Jaishankar highlighted the recent improvement in bilateral ties and conveyed India’s support for China’s presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He expressed optimism that his visit would help maintain the positive momentum in the relationship.





In his remarks, Jaishankar noted that India-China relations have been on an upward trajectory since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Kazan in October of the previous year. He emphasised that the steady improvement in ties is a result of continued dialogue at the highest levels.





The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China. Jaishankar specifically mentioned the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which had been suspended for nearly five years, as a widely appreciated step in India. Such gestures are seen as important markers of normalization and goodwill.





Addressing the broader context, Jaishankar acknowledged the complexity of the current international situation. He stressed the importance of open exchanges of views between India and China, given their status as neighbouring nations and major economies, to navigate global challenges effectively.





Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a bilateral discussion. Their last meeting was on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, where both sides called for increased mutual trust and support.





The visit includes Jaishankar’s attendance at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin on July 15. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Jaishankar will also hold additional bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this event.





This visit follows earlier trips by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, both of whom attended SCO meetings in China in June. Notably, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit India next month for talks with NSA Ajit Doval under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism, aimed at resolving the long-standing boundary dispute.





The backdrop to these developments is the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the worst India-China border confrontation in over four decades, which resulted in casualties on both sides and brought bilateral relations to a historic low. The decision to revive the SR dialogue and other dormant channels was reportedly made during the brief Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan, signalling a mutual desire to stabilise ties.





Since then, there have been incremental but notable improvements, such as the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Both sides appear committed to continuing dialogue and exploring mutually beneficial outcomes, even as they navigate a complex regional and global environment.





Jaishankar’s visit to China represents a cautious but clear step towards the normalisation of India-China relations. The emphasis on dialogue, support for multilateral cooperation through the SCO, and the revival of people-to-people exchanges like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra all point to a shared interest in maintaining a positive trajectory.





The coming months, with further high-level engagements planned, will be critical in determining whether this momentum can be sustained and translated into lasting solutions for longstanding issues.



