



Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence and the policy of no-first use of nuclear weapons. "There has been no change in India's nuclear doctrine," he said





NEW DELHI: There has been no change in India's nuclear doctrine, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.





India has a declared nuclear no-first-use policy under which a country cannot use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by nuclear weapons.







