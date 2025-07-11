



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong rebuke against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour, describing them as "irresponsible and regrettable."





The MEA, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, stated that such remarks undermine India's relationships with friendly countries, particularly those in the Global South, and do not reflect the official position of the Government of India. Jaiswal emphasised that the government "disassociates itself from such unwarranted comments" and stressed that these statements do not behove a state authority.





CM Bhagwant Mann had mocked the Prime Minister's itinerary, sarcastically referring to fictional countries like "Magnesia," "Galveaisa," and "Tarvesia" to question the significance of the destinations visited. He further commented on the small populations of some of these countries and the civilian honours conferred upon Modi, implying that the visits lacked substance and relevance for India.





Prime Minister Modi's tour, conducted from July 2 to 9, 2025, was his longest foreign trip in a decade and covered Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. The trip was aimed at strengthening India's ties with key nations in the Global South and included significant diplomatic engagements:





Ghana: Modi focused on cooperation in investment, energy, health, security, and development, addressed the Ghanaian Parliament, and received the "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana," the nation's highest civilian honour.





Trinidad and Tobago: This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1999. Modi addressed a joint session of Parliament, extended OCI card eligibility to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora, donated 2,000 laptops to schools, and was honoured with the "Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago."





Argentina: Modi's visit was the first bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years. Talks with President Javier Milei included critical minerals, shale energy, defence, and pharmaceuticals. Argentina showed interest in India's UPI platform and vaccines.





Brazil: At the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Modi met President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to discuss cooperation in defence, renewable energy, and digital public infrastructure. Brazil conferred its highest civilian honour, the "Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross."





Namibia: Modi held discussions with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on energy, health, education, and development. Namibia signed a licensing agreement to adopt India's UPI platform, becoming the first country globally to do so. Modi also addressed the Namibian Parliament and received the "Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis".





The MEA's response underscores the government's commitment to maintaining and enhancing diplomatic ties with countries in the Global South and signals a clear disapproval of any public statements that could jeopardize these relationships.





