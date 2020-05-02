



NEW DELHI: Delhi Minorities Commission Chief Zafarul Islam Khan was on Friday booked for sedition and promoting enmity on grounds of religion for his Twitter post that led to an uproar on social media. The case is being probed by Delhi Police Cyber Cell, which will soon send him summons to join the probe.





The FIR was registered on a complaint by a south Delhi resident at ACP Safdarjung office. The complaint alleged that on April 28 Khan had made a provocative post that intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in society. It added that considering the sensitive environment in the country, the comments made by Khan were “deliberate and seditious with malicious intent to further hurt sentiments”.





A screenshot of Khan’s social media post was also attached with the complaint. In the post, Khan had allegedly praised fugitive Zakir Naik claiming that he was a “respected household name in the Arab and Muslim world”. The account from which the provocative post was allegedly made was found to be operated by Khan himself. Moreover, he had signed off as chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission.





Meanwhile, Khan on Friday apologised claiming that the post made by him earlier this week was “ill-timed and insensitive” in view of the country facing a medical emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.







