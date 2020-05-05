



New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday claimed that there are enormous evidences to prove that coronavirus pandemic came from the Wuhan laboratory in China.





"There is enormous evidence that this is where it began," he said on ABC's "This Week."





While giving a little relief to China over handling of the virus, he claimed that this is very unlikely that China may have intentionally leaked it to the world.





On the other hand, the US President Donald Trump has been very critical over it and has blamed China for all the outrage and crisis across the globe. Over 3.5 million people have been affected by the disease and more than 250,000 people have lost their lives because of it.





He has insisted that Beijing recklessly concealed important information about the outbreak and demanded that Beijing be held "accountable."





According to a media report, Donald Trump has asked the US intelligence to find out more on the emergence of the coronavirus. At first, it was claimed that the virus came from a bat sold in wet market but now there is belief that it got leaked from the Wuhan laboratory.





Pompeo, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, told ABC that he agreed with a statement Thursday from the US intelligence community in which it concurred "with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified."





"I think the whole world can see now, remember, China has a history of infecting the world and running substandard laboratories," Pompeo said.







