



The Indian Army is on the verge of a significant leap in artillery capability with the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge.





Currently, the ATAGS boasts a proven range of up to 48 km with conventional ammunition, positioning it among the most advanced artillery systems globally in terms of range, automation, and precision.





To further enhance its reach and lethality, DRDO is spearheading the development of next-generation smart ammunition. The immediate focus is on the bourrelet series, which will marginally boost precision and performance.





However, the transformative leap will come with precision-guided munitions and ramjet-powered shells. These advanced rounds are being engineered for stability, pinpoint accuracy, and—crucially—extended range. The precision-guided variants will employ NavIC satellite guidance (with GPS backup), and are expected to be available within four to five years, with prototypes anticipated by 2027.





The most ambitious project is the ramjet-class shell, which will incorporate its own propulsion system to achieve ranges exceeding 80 km—a dramatic increase from the current maximum. This technology, still in development, is expected to mature within the next five years.





The ramjet shells will not only be compatible with ATAGS but also with other 155 mm artillery systems in the Indian inventory, such as the Haubits FH77, Dhanush, and K9 Vajra-T. These shells will feature a Precision Guidance Kit for in-flight trajectory correction, ensuring both extended range and high accuracy.





The ATAGS system itself is a 155mm/52 calibre platform featuring full automation, rapid deployment (action-ready in under 90 seconds), and a wide firing arc for enhanced lethality. Over 80% of its components are domestically sourced, underscoring India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The gun is capable of firing a broad spectrum of 155 mm ammunition, including high-explosive, smoke, illumination, and the upcoming smart and guided shells.





In March 2025, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts for the procurement of 307 ATAGS units and 327 high-mobility towing vehicles, marking a major modernisation milestone for the Army’s artillery regiments. The induction of these systems is expected to significantly bolster operational readiness and strategic firepower, enabling precise, deep-strike capabilities in all terrains and weather conditions.





The DRDO’s smart ammunition plan for ATAGS represents a paradigm shift in Indian artillery, promising not only ranges surpassing 80 km but also a new era of precision-guided, high-lethality firepower. The integration of these advanced munitions will make the ATAGS a formidable asset, positioning India at the forefront of next-generation artillery technology.





Based On A News18 Report









