



Post pandemic world order has changed as despite best technology, resources and infrastructure, world’s largest economies of even America and Europe are unable to cope up the burden of COVID-19. India is no exception to this and as such in changed present world strategic scenario financial emergency is going to be there with no immediate way out. Indian forces are not expeditionary forces that have to be deployed around the globe, we have to just guard and fight only along our borders and dominate the Indian Ocean Region mainly right now. All Defence procurement deals are on freeze and ‘Make in India’ is going to be real priority now to save every penny for reconstruction of Indian economy. India’s spending on Defence is about 1.6 per cent of the GDP. Against a targeted 75% purchase we have achieved only 25%. Only nine Defence public sector undertakings and 41 ordnance factories were ruling domestic military hardware production.





PM Modi immediately noticed this fact and less than three months after becoming PM, Narendra Modi, in his first address from the Red Fort on August 15, 2014, gave a clarion call for “Make in India”. From satellites to submarines, he said, “come Make in India, we have steel… we have discipline, we have resolve… sell anywhere, (but) make in India.” Over Rs 4 lakh crore worth of military purchases have been cleared in the past four years and the Government asserts that two-thirds of the total approvals are under the Make in India category. But only 128 contracts worth about Rs 1,19,000 cr have been signed with Indian vendors. There are many things on right track like FDI of 49% allowed straight away without permission and above 51% with Government approval, two Defence exhibitions, one in 2018 at Tamil Nadu and one in 2020 at Lukhnow, UP. A plethora of policy reforms have sowed the seeds for wider private sector participation, to bridge the gap between Defence, modernisation and indigenisation. Since 2001, of the 452 industrial licences issued, more than half have been issued in last four years only. The proposed investments indicated in the licence applications from 2015 to 2019 are worth Rs 13,743 crore. Indian private players, such as Adani Defence and Aerospace, TATA Advanced Systems, Bharat Forge and Mahindra and Mahindra, have tied up with foreign defence equipment manufacturing firms and Reliance-Dassault factory in Nagpur has started making components for the Falcon 2000 jets.



