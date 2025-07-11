



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, addressing the 62nd convocation at IIT-Madras, delivered a pointed critique of foreign media coverage regarding Operation Sindoor, India’s major military response to cross-border terrorism in May 2025. Doval accused international outlets of bias, challenging them to present even a single image showing damage to Indian infrastructure from Pakistani strikes, while emphasizing that all available satellite and media imagery only documented extensive damage inflicted on Pakistani air bases by the Indian Air Force.





Foreign Media Bias And Doval’s “Show Me 1 Photo” Dare





Doval underlined that while foreign reports claimed Pakistani retaliation caused significant harm to Indian assets, there has been no photographic or satellite evidence to support these assertions. He boldly stated, “You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken.” Instead, he pointed to clear before-and-after imagery of 13 Pakistani air bases—such as Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, and Chaklala—showing the actual destruction caused by Indian precision strikes.





The Genesis And Execution of Operation Sindoor





Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians and was attributed to Pakistan-based groups. The Indian Armed Forces, using a coordinated tri-service approach, targeted nine major terror infrastructure sites deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These included the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.





The operation was marked by:





Precision And Restraint: Indian strikes were limited to terrorist targets, avoiding civilian or non-military sites, and were executed with surgical precision.





Speed And Accuracy: The entire operation, involving multiple branches of the military, was completed in just 23 minutes, demonstrating India’s ability to plan and execute complex missions rapidly and effectively.





Doval highlighted the central role of indigenous technology in the operation. Indian forces deployed state-of-the-art systems, including:





BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles: Approximately 15 BrahMos missiles were fired at key Pakistani air bases, disabling runways, hardened shelters, and command centres. The missiles’ pinpoint accuracy and versatility were crucial in neutralizing Pakistan’s air defence and strike capabilities.





Akash Surface-To-Air Missile System: This homegrown air defence system played a vital role in intercepting and neutralizing Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting Indian military assets. The Akash system’s ability to engage multiple airborne threats simultaneously proved decisive in maintaining air superiority and protecting Indian installations.





Integrated Air Control And Command Systems: These systems ensured real-time coordination and threat evaluation, enabling the Indian Armed Forces to respond swiftly to evolving threats and maintain operational dominance.





Escalation And Ceasefire





Following India’s strikes, Pakistan attempted a series of counterattacks using drones and missiles against Indian military installations. However, India’s robust air defense grid, including the Akash system, successfully intercepted these threats, resulting in no significant damage to Indian infrastructure. The overwhelming effectiveness of Indian strikes led to a rapid degradation of Pakistani air power, described by analysts as setting back the Pakistan Air Force by five years.





The escalation culminated in a ceasefire agreement brokered by the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, with hostilities ceasing after India’s objectives were decisively achieved.





Strategic And Technological Implications





Ajit Doval used the occasion to urge further development of indigenous technology, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced weaponry. He described AI as a “game changer” and stressed its importance across sectors, from defence to medicine, emphasizing that India’s future leadership depends on technological self-reliance.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India’s evolving military doctrine—marked by precision, restraint, and technological sophistication. Ajit Doval’s challenge to the foreign media encapsulates the confidence with which India now asserts its narrative, backed by verifiable outcomes on the ground and in the air. The operation not only neutralized terror infrastructure but also showcased the country’s growing indigenous defence capabilities and strategic clarity in the face of cross-border threats.





