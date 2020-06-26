



Amid the ongoing border dispute with India, many in the ruling party of Nepal Communist Party have raised demands seeking Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation





Former PM and Communist Party president Prachanda has said that on every front, KP Oli has been unsuccessful and he should resign from the post of Prime Minister of Nepal.





However, KP Oli has refused to resign from the post despite the raging internal conflict in the party. After his refusal, Prachanda even threatened to divide the ruling Communist Party.





Prachanda aka Pushpa Kumar Dhamal, who has earlier headed the country as a two-time Prime Minister, has also said that siding with KP Oli was his biggest blunder as a politician.





Prachanda has now found support in his defiance of KP Oli within the party. Top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party have come out against KP Oli and supported Prachanda’s demand for Oli’s resignation.





Last week, Nepal completed the process of redrawing the country's political map through a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas in a move that could severely jolt bilateral relations.





India has already termed as "untenable" the "artificial enlargement" of the territorial claims by Nepal after its lower house of Parliament on Saturday unanimously approved the new political map of the country featuring Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas which India maintains belong to it.





The second Constitution amendment bill, passed by both houses of Nepal's Parliament, was authenticated by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday.







