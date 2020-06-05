



Amid tensions with China, The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday issued an order of establishing two command headquarters in Chandigarh and Guwahati. The Chandigarh headquarters will be headed by IG rank official who will work as Additional Director General (ADG) and look after Ladakh, Leh and Srinagar areas while the Guwahati sector will look after the north-eastern parts.





Last year in October, the Union Cabinet had approved two new headquarters for ITBP along with 60 extra posts. Two new posts of ADG have been sanctioned by the Cabinet. ITBP is majorly responsible for guarding over 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control with China.





After Chinese choppers violated Indian airspace twice in recent weeks, the ITBP stepped up its vigil. These two new headquarters will also look after the international border with China.





"Consequent upon sanction of the government for establishing of two Command Headquarters at Chandigarh and Guwahati respectively, an imperative need is felt to make these establishments functional immediately," DG ITBP SS Deswal said in an order.





"Accordingly, Manoj Singh Rawat, Inspector General (Ops, Int and Vet), Dt General has been transferred to Command HQ, ITBP, Chandigarh in public interest with immediate effect to function in the capacity of Additional Director General. The officer will continue to perform the duties of IG (Ops, Int and Vet) in addition to the duties of Additional Director General, Command HQ Chandigarh till posting of regular incumbent against the post of Inspector General (Ops, Int and Vet)," Deswal said.





India-China Face-Off





Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.





On May 28, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols. It maintained that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. Speaking with Republic TV on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.







