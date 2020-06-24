



Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred during a violent clash with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on June 15, leading to heightened tensions between India and China





New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China faceoff in eastern Ladakh on June 15. During the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Gandhi said that PM Modi "destroyed our position", "betrayed our Army" by accepting China's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.





While addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi said that the established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM.





He further said that there has been a "complete and total failure" of foreign policy under the Modi government.





"The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM. Our relations with our once friendly neighbours lie in tatters. Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted," he said.





The Congress leader further recommended that India should form a good relationship with the United States and other countries.





"China has brazenly occupied our territory. The PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our Army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land...The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land," he said.







