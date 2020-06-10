



In the first major discussion between the two troops, Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Major General Liu Lin had held a meeting on Saturday





In a significant sign of de-escalation between India and China, the Indian and Chinese troops have decided to disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh after over a month of border tensions between the two countries.





According to the reports, the People’s Liberation Army has moved back its troops and infantry combat vehicles by 2.5 km by in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. In reciprocation, India has also moved some of its troops back.





Reportedly, the talks between the two countries are being held this week at multiple locations including Patrolling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area. The top sources within the government said that because of the Lt Gen-level talks held on June 6, the Chinese Army has pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh area by 2 to 2.5 kilometres.





De-Escalation Begins After Military-Diplomatic Level Talks



It was also stated that Indian and Chinese officials will continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas. Currently, talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level and they have had hotline talks with their counterparts.





In the first major discussion between the two troops, Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Major General Liu Lin had held a meeting on Saturday. The members of the Indian military team had visited earlier today Chushul to prepare for talks with China which are likely to be held in the next few days.





On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated, “Talks with China are on a military and diplomatic level. The June 6 talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle”. He had also assured, “leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India’s pride and self-respect.”





Standoff At LAC





India and China had engaged in a military standoff in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. It is notable here that vast areas of Ladakh region have been under Chinese control for decades.





In the Galwan flashpoint, it was initially reported that China had started moving heavy equipment and troops in the LAC, and had increased patrols in the area creating skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.





About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The current stand-off began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim.





The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas. As per reports, Indian forces had also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector.







