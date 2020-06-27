



There is some good news coming in from the MiG corporation as they have developed a patent for an intelligent system for highly manoeuvrable combat aircraft protection against going beyond critical g-loads.









​Straight From The Horse’s Mouth





“Increasing automation, ease of operation and flight safety – is our priority for customers of existing and perspective “MiG” aircraft. The new automated intelligent g-load limit control system is being integrated in our modern aircraft,” said MiG Corporation Director General, Ilya Tarasenko.





​Enhancing Fight Safety





The new development will enhance flight safety and allow the pilot to conduct intensive air combat, without paying attention to the instrument panel. The technology will be used for MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35 aircraft.









​Next Generation Fighters





Modern multirole “4++” and “5” generation aircraft are able to carry out assigned missions at g-loads up to 9G. When a pilot performs a highly manoeuvring air combat he has to monitor flight modes on the instrument panel displays. The new automated system, combined with “MiG” helmet mounted target designation system allows the pilot to concentrate on combat missions and maintain high manoeuvrability without rechecking the flight data.



