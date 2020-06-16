



Amid the Ladakh stand-off between India & China, the LCH an advanced multi-role helicopter with its integrated sensors, networking, and digital communications would provide management of the combat arena in real time. The 5.8 ton helicopter will provide crucial air support to the armed forces deployed along the Chinese border as it has the power to carry out operational roles under extreme weather conditions at altitudes of 20,000 meters in the difficult Himalayan terrain





New Delhi — India's state owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has begun production of light combat helicopters (LCH) which are equipped with a 20 mm turret gun, 70 mm rocket, air to air missile, Electro-optical pod and helmet pointing system.





The production formally had commenced in HAL's Bangalore Helicopter unit in 2017. The LCH is entirely locally designed and developed by HAL.





"The LCH has demonstrated the capability to land and take off from Siachen range with considerable load, fuel, and weapons that are beyond the capacity of any other combat helicopter, with considerable ease and efficiency," HAL said in a statement.





In Nov last year, Indian defence ministry had approved a fund of approximately $450 million for the procurement of 15 LCHs as a "limited series production" (LSP) order. The light combat helicopter is pegged at around $35 million per unit which is less than half the cost of American AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.





Agencies



