



Russia has assured India of early delivery of weapon systems which were ordered and has responded positively to Indian acquisition proposals, defence minister Rajnath Singh said





by Manu Pubby





NEW DELHI: Russia has assured India of early delivery of weapon systems which were ordered and has responded positively to Indian acquisition proposals, defence minister Rajnath Singh has said. “My discussions were very positive and productive. I have been assured that ongoing contracts will not just be maintained, but in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time,” said Singh, in Moscow to attend the 75th anniversary of Victory Day Parade, after meeting Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.





Sources said the defence minister reiterated at the bilateral meeting that India was a peace loving country and has never eyed other people’s territory. Singh said that while India favoured resolution of all disputes through dialogue, the determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at any cost cannot be doubted. The Chinese defence minister is also in Moscow for the parade but sources said Singh had no plans to meet him on the sidelines of the event.





As ET had reported, India wants the S-400 anti-air defence systems to be delivered faster, amid the border tensions with China, and also wants spares and supplies for military platforms in service. The S-400 was expected to be delivered by late 2021 but India is keen on earlier deliveries, besides placing orders for 33 additional fighter jets of the Su-30 MKI and MiG-29 UPG class.





“All our proposals have received positive response from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions,” the minister said, without getting into details. In the past, India has placed emergency orders with Russia for missiles and armament for fighter jets, urgent requirements of ammunition and spares for the large range of Russian origin platforms in service across the three armed forces. The minister will be at the parade, where a tri-services Indian delegation will be part of the marching contingent, and has a series of meeting lined up with top Russian officials.





Recalling the role of Indian soldiers in World War II, the minister said that many of them provided assistance to the Soviet army and the two armed forces share an 'everlasting friendship'. “My visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation after the COVID pandemic. This is a sign of our special friendship.”







