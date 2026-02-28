Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Israel on 25-26 February 2026 has marked a watershed moment in bilateral relations, culminating in 17 historic agreements that span defence, trade, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and beyond.





This summit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has elevated the India-Israel partnership to the status of a "special strategic partnership," signalling a deepened commitment to mutual security amid evolving global threats.





At the heart of the visit lay defence cooperation, with India securing major procurement deals for advanced Israeli weaponry tailored under the Make in India initiative. A flagship agreement involves Rafael Advanced Defence Systems supplying SPICE-1000 guidance kits, precision-guided munitions that enhance the accuracy of Indian Air Force bombs. These kits, proven in real-world conflicts, will equip Su-30MKI and Rafale fighters, bolstering India's deep-strike capabilities against high-value targets.





Complementing this, Elbit Systems committed to delivering Rampage air-to-ground missiles, supersonic stand-off weapons with a 150-kilometre range and low radar signature. Indian officials highlighted their integration into indigenous platforms like the TEJAS MK-2, promising to revolutionise precision strikes while fostering local assembly lines in Bengaluru and Hyderabad through technology transfer clauses.





Naval modernisation took centre stage with the Ice Breaker naval cruise missiles from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). These long-range, sea-skimming missiles, capable of evading advanced defences, will arm Project-15B destroyers and future frigates. The deal, valued at over $2 billion, includes joint production at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance in maritime warfare.





IAI's supersonic Air LORA missiles emerged as another cornerstone, offering quasi-ballistic trajectories for coastal and land-attack roles. With speeds exceeding Mach 3 and pinpoint accuracy, they fill a critical gap in India's shore-based deterrence against adversaries in the Indian Ocean Region. Production under licence at Bharat Dynamics Limited ensures sustained supply and indigenous upgrades.





Unmanned systems featured prominently, with expanded orders for Hermes 900 and Heron TP MK-2 drones from Elbit and IAI. These medium-altitude long-endurance platforms, already battle-tested by the Indian Army along the LoC, will incorporate Indian avionics and sensors. The agreements pave the way for a new drone assembly hub in Uttar Pradesh, enhancing surveillance over the Himalayas and maritime domains.





Counter-drone technologies received a major boost, with Rafael's Drone Dome and IAI's systems integrated into India's layered air defence network. These laser-based interceptors, effective against swarms, will protect key installations from Pakistan and China-backed threats. Joint R&D under the agreements aims to indigenise high-energy lasers, drawing on DRDO's expertise.





High-energy laser defences progressed with discussions on Iron Beam, Rafael's truck-mounted system for neutralising rockets and mortars. While full procurement awaits trials, a $500 million MoU commits Israel to co-develop a Make in India variant, potentially shielding borders from artillery fire akin to Hezbollah tactics.





More ambitious air and missile defence pacts cover David's Sling and Arrow interceptors. David's Sling, a mid-tier system against ballistic threats, will integrate with India's S-400 network, with co-production at Larsen & Toubro facilities. Arrow-3, designed for Exo-atmospheric intercepts, addresses hypersonic risks, with technology sharing accelerating India's BMD Phase-II program.





A standout potential deal involves six Boeing 767-based mid-air refuelling tankers, converted by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Valued at ₹8,000 crore (~$950 million), this addresses IAF's reliance on aging Il-78s and leased assets. Negotiations are advanced for 2026 signing, extending IAF strike range for maritime and long-range missions. This fits Make in India via HAL-IAI co-production.





These defence deals, totalling an estimated $10-12 billion over five years, underscore Israel's role as India's top arms supplier. Pre-visit leaks had primed expectations for SPICE, Rampage, Ice Breaker, and Air LORA, but the summit's breadth exceeded forecasts, incorporating drone swarms and AI-driven targeting.





Beyond hardware, the agreements mandate 60-70% local content, spurring jobs at HAL, BEL, and private firms. Netanyahu hailed the partnership as "unbreakable," while Modi emphasised shared democratic values and counter-terrorism synergies.





Trade pacts complemented defence, targeting $20 billion bilateral trade by 2030, with focus on semiconductors and agriculture tech. AI and cybersecurity MoUs establish joint centres in Tel Aviv and Delhi, leveraging Israel's start-up ecosystem for India's digital defences.





No contracts were confirmed, but deals could finalise in 2026 with local assembly by firms like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics, Private sector or DRDO partners.





Cultural exchanges rounded off the visit, with youth innovation forums and Holocaust remembrance initiatives. As Modi departed, both leaders vowed to convene annually, cementing a strategic axis poised to reshape Indo-Pacific security dynamics.



