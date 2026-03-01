



India is reportedly advancing discussions to acquire 36 to 40 Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighters from Russia, marking a potential interim solution for the Indian Air Force's pressing need for stealth capabilities.





This deal, valued at around $7 billion, comes as the IAF grapples with squadron shortages and delays in its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.





Russia's United Aircraft Corporation has offered unprecedented access to the Su-57's full source code, enabling India to customise avionics, integrate indigenous weapons, and pursue local production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Nashik facility.





Such technology transfer would allow deep modifications, addressing past concerns from India's earlier involvement in the Su-57's development, which it exited over a decade ago due to disagreements on design and industrial participation.





The Su-57E features frontal-aspect stealth optimisation, an internal weapons bay, supercruise potential with upgraded AL-51 engines, and advanced distributed radar arrays like the N036-Byelka for 360-degree situational awareness.





However, its stealth is compromised from rear aspects, and real-world performance remains unproven in large-scale combat, with limited Russian production and no prior export sales.





This acquisition would provide a stopgap against regional threats, particularly China's expanding J-20 fleet, while the AMCA matures beyond 2035.





AMCA Program Status





India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, a fifth-generation stealth multi-role fighter led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), is progressing through detailed design and prototype preparation phases. The first prototype rollout is scheduled for late 2028, with maiden flight targeted for 2029, followed by five prototypes for trials by 2031.





Serial production aims to commence by 2035, with induction into IAF service around that time frame, incorporating indigenous systems like Uttam AESA radar and GE F414 engines initially.





Key Milestones: Prototype development: First rollout late 2028; first flight 2029.

Testing Phases: Developmental trials on initial three prototypes; weapons trials on subsequent two.

Certification: Expected by 2032-2034.





Private firms have been shortlisted after open bidding, with Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Forge advancing to commercial evaluation; HAL has reportedly been excluded from manufacturing lead. A Special Purpose Vehicle will integrate ADA, HAL for some roles, and private partners for airframe, avionics, and integration. Engine upgrades to a 110kN class for MK-2 variant involve potential partners like Safran or Rolls-Royce.

​

FCAS Advancements





Simultaneously, India has signalled interest in partnering with France on the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a sixth-generation program facing Franco-German tensions over workshare and requirements.





Initial discussions aim at co-development and co-manufacturing, potentially injecting Indian funding and manufacturing expertise to resolve European disputes and secure technology transfer in AI-driven autonomy, sensor fusion, and quantum-resistant systems.





FCAS envisions optional unmanned operations, cloud-based multi-domain integration, and superior stealth, positioning it a generation ahead of the Su-57 and even the AMCA.





France views India as a key partner, especially amid a separate $30 billion deal for 114 Rafale jets, where 80% could be made in India, fostering deeper ties. This dual-track approach—Su-57 for immediate fifth-generation muscle and FCAS for long-term sixth-generation leadership—bolsters India's strategic autonomy amid multipolar dynamics.





For the IAF, Su-57 integration promises squadron strength against Pakistan and China, while FCAS collaboration accelerates DRDO's R&D in engines, stealth materials, and unmanned teaming.





Challenges persist, including interoperability across diverse fleets like Rafale, Su-30MKI, and Tejas, alongside high costs for upgrades and procurements straining budgets.





Critics highlight procurement delays and over-reliance on imports, echoing past misses like additional Mirage-2000s, but proponents argue stealth urgency trumps self-reliance rhetoric.





Russia's offer aligns with India's Su-30 production experience, potentially expanding to 120-140 jets, reshaping Indo-Pacific airpower balance. France's FCAS pitch leverages Rafale success, offering leapfrog tech amid AMCA risks, though folding it into indigenous efforts remains uncertain.





Implications include strengthened Indo-Russian ties despite S-400 sanctions, and elevated Indo-French defence pillar, countering China's sixth-generation prototypes.





These moves reflect pragmatic realism: bridging gaps with proven platforms while chasing next-gen horizons to safeguard airspace sovereignty.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







