



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a major breakthrough with three consecutive successful flight trials of its Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS). Conducted at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, off Odisha's coast, these tests revalidated the missile's prowess against fast-moving aerial threats under diverse operational scenarios.





The trials focused on verifying the system's capacity to neutralise high-speed targets operating at varying speeds, ranges, and altitudes. In each of the three engagements, the VSHORADS missiles precisely intercepted and destroyed simulated hostile aircraft, fully meeting all predefined parameters.





These tests marked the first in the system's final deployment configuration, mirroring real-world battlefield conditions. Field operators handled target acquisition and missile launches, ensuring the trials reflected practical operational use by Indian armed forces personnel.





Comprehensive data capture bolstered confidence in the results. Telemetry systems, electro-optical trackers, and ground-based radars at Chandipur meticulously recorded every aspect of the engagements, confirming the missile's reliability across multiple threat profiles.





Observers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force attended, alongside senior DRDO officials and representatives from development and production partners. Their presence underscored the trials' role as user validation exercises, paving the way for seamless integration into service inventories.





VSHORADS represents a pinnacle of indigenous innovation, spearheaded by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad. Developed in tandem with other DRDO labs and private industry collaborators, this man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) addresses critical gaps in short-range aerial defence for all three Services.





At its core, VSHORADS employs advanced infrared homing guidance, enabling lock-on before or after launch. Its compact design allows a single soldier to carry and fire it, with a vertical launch mechanism that enhances low-altitude performance against helicopters, drones, and low-flying jets—threats increasingly prevalent in modern asymmetric warfare.





The system's development aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing dependence on foreign MANPADS like the Igla or Stinger. Earlier prototypes, tested since 2022, have progressively refined propulsion, seeker technology, and warhead efficacy, culminating in these final-configuration triumphs.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the achievement as a "significant milestone." In his statement, he congratulated DRDO scientists, armed forces representatives, and industry partners, emphasising that induction into operational service is imminent following these back-to-back successes.





DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat echoed this sentiment, praising the collaborative spirit. He highlighted the teams' dedication in design, development, and rigorous testing, noting the pivotal contributions from Services personnel and production agencies in validating combat readiness.





Strategically, VSHORADS bolsters India's layered air defence architecture. It complements systems like Akash-NG and QRSAM for medium-range threats, while filling the ultra-short-range niche previously reliant on imported solutions. This enhances force protection for mechanised infantry, forward bases, and naval vessels against low-level incursions.





The trials' success also signals maturing indigenous manufacturing capabilities. Production partners, including public and private firms, are geared up for scaled output, potentially exporting VSHORADS to allies under India's defence diplomacy framework.





Looking ahead, DRDO anticipates clearance for bulk procurement soon. Integration with night-vision sights and digital fire-control networks could follow, adapting VSHORADS for all-weather, 24/7 operations in diverse terrains from the Himalayas to maritime domains.





These Chandipur trials not only affirm technical maturity but also exemplify tri-Service synergy. As India navigates evolving regional security dynamics—with aerial threats from drones to stealth intruders—VSHORADS stands ready to safeguard sovereign skies.





Agencies











