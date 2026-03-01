



India has recently placed orders for additional Polish loitering munitions and tactical surveillance drones, building on their proven effectiveness during Operation Sindoor, reported The Print.





Polish Ambassador to India, Dr Piotr Antoni Świtalski, disclosed this during an exclusive interaction with ThePrint at its New Delhi newsroom.





He emphasised that these drones, supplied by Poland, played a crucial role in the Indian Army's strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan during the initial phase of Operation Sindoor.





According to the ambassador, independent sources and even Pakistani reports confirm the extensive use of these Polish-made drones on the first night and day of the operation.





Their success has prompted the Indian Army to sign three new contracts for both attack and reconnaissance drones, citing their reliability as tested in the Ukraine conflict.





Defence cooperation now stands as a cornerstone of India-Poland relations, with Warsaw eager to foster partnerships between their defence industries.





A notable development involves an Indian firm in advanced discussions to establish a large-scale munitions factory in Poland.





Świtalski described the proposal as serious and concrete, noting Poland's urgent need to replenish its depleted arsenals after years of neglect.





He stressed Poland's balanced approach: not only selling weaponry to India but also purchasing Indian military systems, a policy distinct from dealings with other regional nations like Pakistan.





This mutual exchange underscores a politically significant commitment, with upcoming meetings between officials from both defence ministries to explore further ideas.





The ambassador addressed a past diplomatic hiccup—a November joint statement with Pakistan referencing Kashmir—which he dismissed as a mere misunderstanding.





Poland unequivocally supports India's right to pursue and strike terrorists, as exemplified in Operation Sindoor, affirming no issues in this stance.





Beyond munitions, other collaborations are on the table, though Świtalski cautioned that not all intentions materialise into partnerships.





He cited Poland's state-run company's search for an electric vehicle partner, initially eyeing China without success, then turning to India.





However, Indian firms currently prioritise other markets, viewing Poland and Europe as outside their strategies, prompting Poland to consider alternatives like Vietnam while preferring India.





This candid exchange highlights the evolving defence ties amid geopolitical shifts, with Poland positioning itself as a reliable partner for India's military modernisation.





