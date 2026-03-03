



India’s proposed acquisition of 114 Rafale Multi‑Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) from France is being framed as far more than a simple arms buy; it is being treated as a strategic industrial and technological project, with very specific conditions that Paris must meet if the deal is to move forward.





Recently, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for this major deal. This approval underscores the government's commitment to enhancing air dominance and long-range strike potential across varied conflict scenarios.





One of the most prominent conditions is that a large share of the 114 jets must be built in India, not in France. Of the 114 aircraft, 18 are expected to be delivered in flyaway condition, while the remaining 96 will be assembled on Indian soil, creating what officials describe as a second fighter‑jet production line in the country.





This arrangement is being structured to mirror, in part, the “Make in India” model used in earlier defence offset deals, but with far greater emphasis on indigenous participation in the core manufacturing and assembly chain.





The acquisition aims to significantly strengthen India's deterrence posture. Defence Ministry officials have emphasised that the Rafale jets will enable the IAF to execute precision offensive operations, addressing critical gaps in multi-role fighter inventory. With the IAF's squadron strength dwindling, this procurement emerges as a timely infusion of advanced combat platforms.





A cornerstone of the deal revolves around substantial domestic manufacturing. Approximately 80 per cent of the jets—specifically 96 out of 114—will be assembled within India, while the remaining 18 will arrive in flyaway condition. This structure aligns with New Delhi's 'Make in India' initiative, fostering local aerospace industry growth.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh elaborated on these terms during the Rising Bharat Summit 2026. He stressed that large-scale production in India forms the primary condition for France to secure the contract.





This approach not only reduces import dependency but also establishes a secondary fighter jet assembly line, complementing existing facilities.





Indigenous content targets a robust 50-60 per cent threshold. Defence Secretary highlighted ongoing negotiations to embed this minimum level within the jets. Such integration promises to leverage India's burgeoning defence manufacturing ecosystem, incorporating locally produced components and subsystems.





Weapon integration capabilities feature prominently among the stipulations. India demands access to Interface Control Documents (ICDs), if not full source code, to seamlessly incorporate indigenous armaments. This ensures compatibility with home-grown missiles, sensors, and avionics, enhancing operational sovereignty.





The emphasis on ICDs reflects strategic prudence. It allows the IAF to adapt Rafales for India-specific threats without relying on foreign upgrades. Singh noted this as a key enabler for future-proofing the fleet against evolving regional challenges, including border tensions with neighbours.





Domestic production offers dual benefits: economic multipliers through job creation and skill development, alongside a strategic production base. By nurturing private sector involvement—potentially with partners like Reliance or Tata—this deal could catalyse a vibrant MRFA ecosystem.





Singh clarified that India remains undecided on fifth-generation fighters from the US or Russia. This stance prioritises proven platforms like Rafale while multi-role requirements evolve. The focus stays on immediate capability uplift via mature, battle-tested technology.





Geopolitically, the Rafale deal reinforces Indo-French defence ties. Previous acquisitions of 36 Rafales have proven reliable in exercises and operations. Scaling to 114 jets signals deepening strategic convergence, amid shared concerns over Indo-Pacific stability.





Challenges persist, including pricing negotiations and offsets. India seeks competitive benchmarks from global Rafale deals, ensuring value for taxpayer rupees. Offset obligations could channel French technology transfers into Indian firms, amplifying self-reliance.





Timelines hinge on contract finalisation post-AoN. With DAC clearance, the deal advances to staff negotiations, potentially leading to government-to-government pacts. Delivery schedules must align with IAF's urgent squadron replenishment needs.





This procurement dovetails with broader IAF modernisation. It complements indigenous projects like TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA, creating a layered fighter fleet. Long-term, it positions India as a regional air power leader.





Stakeholders anticipate ripple effects on supply chains. HAL, BEL, and private entities gear up for integration roles, boosting MSME participation. Successful execution could set precedents for future foreign deals.





Defence Secretary Singh's outline at Rising Bharat Summit 2026 crystallises India's vision: a high-tech, India-made Rafale fleet under stringent localisation norms. This balances immediate combat readiness with enduring industrial autonomy.





Given all these conditions, the final contract will likely take the form of a complex, multi‑layered government‑to‑government and industry‑to‑industry arrangement, with India extracting as much industrial and technological return as possible in exchange for a large, long‑term purchase commitment.





For France and Dassault, the prize is a massive order that secures the Rafale production line for years and deepens Paris’s strategic foothold in one of the world’s most important defence markets.





For India, the deal represents a test of whether it can treat a major foreign fighter acquisition as a lever for industrial and technological self‑reliance, rather than simply as an import to fill a squadron gap.





Agencies







