



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to India following a landmark two-day state visit to Israel, marking the first such visit in nine years. This historic trip elevated India-Israel relations to a Special Strategic Partnership, underscoring the deepening bonds between the two nations.





The visit concluded with the signing of 27 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements spanning critical sectors. These include innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, economic cooperation, diplomacy, and security, signalling a robust framework for future collaboration.





PM Modi announced that India and Israel will soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This move promises to boost trade volumes, streamline tariffs, and open new avenues for businesses in both countries, building on their existing economic synergy.





He further declared the establishment of a Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership. This initiative aims to intensify joint efforts in high-tech domains, fostering breakthroughs in areas like semiconductors, cybersecurity, and advanced materials that align with both nations' innovation agendas.





In his remarks during a joint press briefing, PM Modi reaffirmed India's and Israel's unwavering resolve against terrorism. He stated unequivocally that "there is no place for terrorism in the world" and that it cannot be tolerated in any form, emphasising a united front.





Both leaders pledged to stand shoulder to shoulder against terrorism and its enablers. PM Modi linked peace and stability in West Asia directly to India's security interests, highlighting the regional implications for South Asian geopolitics.





India's consistent advocacy for dialogue and peaceful resolutions shone through in PM Modi's address. He stressed ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan as a viable path to stability, affirming India's full support for initiatives that prioritise humanity over conflict.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed PM Modi's visit as "amazing," "extraordinarily productive," and "extraordinarily moving," despite its brevity. He lauded the emotional resonance of PM Modi's speech to the Knesset the previous day, which moved many in Israel to tears.





Netanyahu expressed deep gratitude, noting that Israel owes India "a great debt" for its steadfast friendship. This personal touch underscored the emotional and historical depth of ties, rooted in shared democratic values and mutual respect.





Adding a light-hearted note, Netanyahu recounted enjoying "unbelievable food" at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv with his wife, Sara, before their marriage. This anecdote humanised the partnership, illustrating cultural affinities that extend beyond diplomacy.





The Israeli leader spotlighted the synergy of "brilliant talent" and the "meeting of minds and hearts" between India and Israel. He voiced optimism that this momentum would propel bilateral relations to new heights in the coming years.





Netanyahu announced plans for an early government-to-government (G2G) meeting in India. He anticipates bringing a delegation of distinguished ministers to advance engagements across trade, defence, and technology sectors.





This visit arrives amid evolving global dynamics, with India-Israel defence cooperation already a cornerstone—evident in joint ventures like missile systems and UAVs. The new pacts could accelerate indigenous manufacturing under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Economically, bilateral trade has surged past $10 billion annually, with potential for exponential growth via the FTA. Sectors like agriculture tech (drip irrigation from Israel) and pharmaceuticals stand to gain immensely.





On the security front, shared intelligence and counter-terrorism drills will likely intensify, given mutual threats from extremism. PM Modi's West Asia remarks also position India as a balanced mediator in regional conflicts.





Culturally, the MoUs promise expanded people-to-people ties, including youth exchanges and academic collaborations. Israel's expertise in water management and India's IT prowess offer complementary strengths for global challenges.





As PM Modi lands back in New Delhi, this visit reinforces India's multi-alignment strategy—balancing ties with Israel while engaging Arab nations. It bodes well for strategic autonomy in defence tech and economic resilience.





ANI







