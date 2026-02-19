



Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Israel on 25 February, India and Israel have signed a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering their defence partnership.





This agreement seeks to intensify joint efforts, encompassing upcoming seminars and collaborative ventures between their defence sectors. The signing underscores the deepening strategic alignment between the two nations at a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.





The International Defence Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), housed within Israel's Ministry of Defence (IMOD), played a central role in facilitating this development. SIBAT organised a series of business-to-business (B2B) meetings between prominent Indian and Israeli defence firms, culminating in the MoU.





These interactions were conducted in tandem with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and India's Ministry of Defence, highlighting a structured approach to industry-level engagement.





A dedicated seminar preceded the MoU signing, bringing together representatives from 30 Indian companies and 26 Israeli counterparts. The event catered to small, medium, and large enterprises, fostering substantive discussions on mutual opportunities. Led by SIBAT Director Brigadier General (Res.) Yair Kulas, the seminar focused on acquainting participants with India's evolving defence industrial landscape.





A key highlight was the spotlight on India's updated Defense Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026, the nation's refreshed policy governing defence procurement. This framework aims to streamline acquisitions and promote indigenous capabilities, piquing Israeli interest in potential alignments. The seminar thus served as a platform to demystify these procedural shifts for Israeli stakeholders.





India's delegation was spearheaded by Ramesh K, Director General of SIDM, with support from J P Singh, India's Ambassador to Israel, and Group Captain Vijay Patil, the Defence Attaché. Their presence signalled high-level governmental endorsement of the initiative. Both delegations voiced firm resolve to elevate bilateral dialogue, stressing the proven resilience of their defence industries during shared crises.





This latest MoU aligns seamlessly with the broader vision of IMOD Director General Major General (Res.) Amir Baram. His strategy emphasises expanding Israel's defence exports while cementing ties with vital partners like India. The event positions Israel to tap deeper into India's burgeoning defence market, driven by procurement reforms.





The pact builds directly on momentum from the Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in November 2025. That session yielded a landmark accord on defence, industrial, and technological collaboration, paving the way for technology transfers, co-development, and co-production. These prior commitments have evidently matured into actionable industry engagements.





Modi's forthcoming two-day visit to Israel, commencing 25 February, promises to address an array of bilateral and regional concerns. Expectations centre on defence as a cornerstone, alongside technology and security dialogues. The timing of the MoU amplifies its diplomatic weight, setting the stage for high-stakes discussions.





For India, this partnership advances the 'Make in India' ethos in defence manufacturing. Collaborations with Israel—renowned for innovations in missiles, drones, and cyber systems—could accelerate indigenous production under DAP 2026. Joint ventures may soon yield co-produced platforms tailored to India's strategic needs.





Israel, meanwhile, views India as a cornerstone market amid its push for diversified exports. The seminar's success, evidenced by the MoU, validates Tel Aviv's proactive outreach to New Delhi's private sector. This synergy counters regional volatilities, reinforcing mutual deterrence capabilities.





Observers note the partnership's evolution from procurement deals to holistic ecosystems. Past successes, such as Barak-8 missiles and Heron drones, exemplify tangible outcomes. The new MoU extends this trajectory into emerging domains like AI and advanced electronics.





The accord arrives amid fluid dynamics in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. Both nations share stakes in countering terrorism and securing maritime routes, lending urgency to their alignment. Modi's visit may yield further pacts, potentially on space defence or quantum technologies.





Industry participants left the seminar optimistic about B2B pipelines. Israeli firms eye offsets under DAP 2026, while Indian entities seek tech infusions for self-reliance. Follow-up mechanisms outlined in the MoU ensure sustained momentum.





This MoU heralds a new chapter in India-Israel defence synergy, timed impeccably with Modi's itinerary. It not only fortifies supply chains but also embeds strategic interoperability, benefiting both amid evolving threats. As delegations prepare for the PM's arrival, anticipation builds for announcements that could redefine their partnership.





