



Israel is set to share its cutting-edge Iron Dome defence technology underpinnings with India, marking a significant escalation in their strategic partnership. Reports indicate that Benjamin Netanyahu will authorise the transfer of the technological foundations of both the Iron Dome and the newer Iron Beam systems to Narendra Modi. This move comes amid Modi's visit to Israel, where he addressed the Knesset on Wednesday.





The Iron Dome has proven instrumental in protecting Israel from short- and long-range missile threats launched by groups such as Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran. Its success rate remains impressively high, intercepting rockets with precision.





Complementing this, the laser-based Iron Beam, deployed last year, offers a cost-effective solution against drones, artillery shells, and other projectiles, boasting a virtually unlimited supply of intercepts.





Modi’s trip underscores the personal rapport between the two leaders, who view themselves as resolute figures on the global stage. Netanyahu recently referenced India joining a 'hexagon' of alliances to counter what he termed 'radical axes'. This alliance aims to forge a united front against perceived threats from radical Sunni and Shiite forces.





An anticipated memorandum of understanding (MOU) could unlock up to $10 billion in defence deals between the nations. While neither government has officially confirmed the details, the inclusion of full technology transfer for Iron Dome and Iron Beam would place India on par with the United States in terms of Israeli trust. Israeli sources already describe the relationship as a 'special strategic partnership', a designation reserved for only the US and Germany.





Analysts frame this not merely as an arms sale, but as Israel strategically 'buying an alliance'. Shanaka Anslem Perera noted that sharing such classified technology binds India into Israel's security framework for decades. Dependencies on maintenance, upgrades, software, and threat data libraries would create enduring institutional links, outlasting individual administrations.





Netanyahu positions this deepened tie as crafting 'an axis of our own' against Middle Eastern adversaries, amid worries over a 'Muslim Brotherhood bloc' influenced by Turkey. Concerns in Jerusalem have mounted over US President Donald Trump's overtures to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, including considerations of F-35 sales to Ankara. These developments have prompted Israel to diversify its partnerships.





Israel's multi-front conflicts, ignited by the Hamas attacks of 7 October, highlighted the efficacy of its layered defence systems. This has piqued global interest, particularly from nations like India facing similar threats. India, reflecting on recent skirmishes with Pakistan, seeks to bolster its defences against drones, missiles, and cyber incursions.





The prospective deals encompass Israel's full spectrum of missile defence: the Arrow system from Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael’s David’s Sling, the Iron Dome, and the Iron Beam from Rafael and Elbit.





Such comprehensive collaboration could revolutionise India's indigenous defence capabilities, aligning with its push for self-reliance in military hardware.





This partnership builds on existing India-Israel defence ties, including joint ventures in drones and missiles. For India, gaining Iron Dome tech would enhance its Ballistic Missile Defence programme, potentially integrating with systems like the indigenous Akash and advanced S-400 acquisitions. It signals a counterbalance to regional tensions with China and Pakistan.





The alliance strengthens India's role in the Indo-Pacific. Netanyahu emphasised expanding economic, diplomatic, and security cooperation during Modi's visit. The prime minister’s office offered no comment on the reports.





