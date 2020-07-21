ARJUN Main Battle Tank with Mine Plough attached during a demo at DefExpo 2019

On Monday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the procurement and signed a contract with M/s Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK at an approximate cost of Rs 557 crore



Mine ploughs are mounted on tanks and help clear minefields allowing the tanks to manoeuvre freely and minimises risks to men and machines.





The decision comes amid the hostilities with China. The T-90 tanks have been deployed in Ladakh as part of Indian Army's enhanced deployment at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The induction of these 1,512 mine ploughs is planned to be completed by 2027. With these, the mobility of India's tank fleet will enhance manifold, which in turn would extend the reach of armoured formation deep into the enemy territory without becoming a mine causality, the defence ministry said.





"These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to tanks while negotiating minefields," the defence ministry added.







