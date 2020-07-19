



Three unidentified terrorist were killed and three Army Jawans were injured in a similar encounter in Kulgam district on Friday





Srinagar: Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian ​district.





The encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in the early hours of Saturday. The operation is still underway, according to the officials.





Yesterday, three terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit were killed in a similar encounter with the security forces in the Kulgam district. A top terrorist commander, known to be an IED expert, was among the slain terrorists.





"Killed terrorists are from Jaish-e-Mohammed and reportedly include a top terrorist commander known to be an IED expert," said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh. The IED expert was taking instructions from Pakistani handlers and was responsible for a large number of attacks against security forces in the recent past, he added.







