



Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has announced that it is going to enter the 5G segment in India. This was announced by the RIL’s chairman and managing director Mukesh D Ambani at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.





“Today, I have great pride in announcing that Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India, using 100% homegrown technologies and solutions,” said Ambani while addressing the shareholders, prospective investors, media and the general public.





“Once Jio’s 5G solution is proven at India’s scale, Jio Platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter to other telecom operators globally as a complete managed service,” he added.





Meanwhile, Ambani also announced that Google will invest Rs 33.737 crores for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms.





This is one of the many big investors RIL has got on board to invest in Jio Platforms. Facebook, Qualcomm, Intel and others have also invested in Jio in the last couple of months. In the last few months, Reliance Jio has raised over Rs 1.52 lakh crore from strategic partnerships with overseas investors.







