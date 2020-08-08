



Amid the ongoing tensions with China, the Indian Army is studying lasers, robotics and Artificial Intelligence for warfare. Study will focus on drone swarms, robotics, lasers, artificial intelligence, big data analysis and algorithm warfare. China has already started work on developing futuristic warfare technologies. China plans to develop the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a 'world class military' by 2049





New Delhi: With the ongoing confrontation with China, the Indian Army is conducting a major study headed by a senior lieutenant general on advanced and disruptive weapons technology.





The study will focus on drone swarms, robotics, lasers and loiter munitions to artificial intelligence, big data analysis and algorithm warfare.





The study is crucial as China is already bolstering its conventional war-fighting capabilities by conducting cutting edge research and development on "non-kinetic and non-combat" warfare.





China Already Working On Futuristic Warfare Technologies



Beijing has already started work on developing futuristic warfare technologies, like AI-powered lethal autonomous weapon systems which are set to revolutionize its military’s offensive capabilities.





The India Army released a new land warfare doctrine in 2018 stressing on the need to reform the entire war-fighting strategy ranging from the creation of agile integrated battle groups (IBGs) and expansive cyber warfare capabilities to induction plans for launch-on-demand microsatellites, directed energy weapons like lasers, AI and robotics, TOI said in its report.







