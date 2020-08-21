



NEW DELHI: India on Thursday sought resolution of the outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector in an expeditious manner based on existing bilateral pacts, as the Chinese army remained adamant on its positions on the Pangong Lake and Depsnag plains.





New Delhi also made it clear that peace and tranquillity were imperative for overall development of bilateral relations between China and India.





The message by India was delivered at the 18th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). This followed back-to-back meetings by the Indian envoy in Beijing last week. India yet again sought complete disengagement by Chinese troops along the LAC.





“The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in the India-China border areas. They reaffirmed that in accordance with the agreements reached between the two foreign ministers and the two special representatives, the two sides will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector. In this context, they agreed to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols,” said a foreign ministry statement issued after the meeting which was held virtually.







