



India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Air Force (IAF) for adding five Rafale jets to its fleet, saying that it is a "massive upgrade for our Defence Forces."





Tendulkar holds the Honorary position of the Group Captain at the IAF.





In a Tweet, Tendulkar wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to #IndianAirForce for adding the state-of-the-art fighter jet Rafale, to our fleet. It’s a massive upgrade for our Defence Forces who are tirelessly protecting our nation in the skies. Jai Hind."





The Rafale aircraft, having an undisputed track record and considered one of the most potent combat jets globally, landed at the Ambala Air Force base at around 3:10 PM to a rousing reception, nearly four years after India inked an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafales.





Each jet was given a special water cannon salute at the strategically-located air base in the presence of top brass of the Indian Air Force including Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria who had played a key role as lead negotiator in procurement of the jets.





The Rafale jets established contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata in the Western Arabian Sea and were escorted by two Sukhoi Su-30MKIs after they entered the Indian air space.







