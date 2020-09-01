



On the other hand, the Chinese Air Force has deployed its J-20 fifth generation fighters close to the LAC and these fighter aircraft are carrying out extensive flying near the Indian territory





New Delhi: Hours after India has thwarted China’s provocative military movements to change the status quo at the Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, media reports on Monday suggested that PM Modi is holding continuous meetings with high official to take stock of the situation. On the other side, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh reached Delhi to brief the authorities about the latest standoff.





It was learnt that India is prepared to address any eventuality from the Chinese side. The development comes after the Chinese troops carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. Both the countries have been engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the disputed border issue in Eastern Ladakh.





Issuing a statement, the Indian Army said that on the night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.





“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” the force said.





In the statement, the Indian Army also stated that they are committed to maintaining peace through dialogue, but are also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.





However, China refused to move back from its present military position north of the Pangong Tso. At Pangong Tso, China has strengthened their positions between Finger-5 and 8. The PLA has refused to pull back eastwards from the 8-km stretch it occupied from Finger-4 to Finger-8 by building scores of new fortifications there since early May.





On the other hand, the Chinese Air Force has deployed its J-20 fifth generation fighters close to the LAC. According to media report, these fighter aircraft are carrying out extensive flying near the LAC.





The Chinese Air Force started deploying latest aircraft at air bases near Ladakh after India operated the Rafale fighter jets which recently joined the Air Force.







