



BANGALORE: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday said it signed a Rs 400-crore contract with Tech Mahindra (TM) for implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to support HAL’s ‘Project Parivartan’.





HAL CMD R Madhavan said ‘Project Parivartan’ is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralized ERP.





"The exercise will enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in some of the similar industries globally," he added.





Sujit Baksi, president (corporate affairs) and business head (emerging markets), Tech Mahindra, said the firm's selection by HAL extends Tech Mahindra's vision of supporting government’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ initiative.





"...This project will transform HAL’s ERP system, serving the Armed Forces in an efficient and effective manner. This is in line with our TechMNxt charter that focuses on leveraging new generation technologies with original equipment manufacturers and aims to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers," Baksi said.





As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement ‘Project Parivartan’ over a period of nine years to transform the distributed application to a centralized application, for all the 20 divisions and R&D centres of HAL based on a business transformation engineering process.







