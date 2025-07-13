



John Spencer, a renowned warfare scholar and Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute, recently emphasized the broader significance of Indian military strikes, stating, "Every Indian strike was a message not just to Pakistan, but to the world."





Spencer, who served over 25 years in the U.S. Army as an infantry soldier and has authored three influential books—Understanding Urban Warfare, Connected Soldiers: Life, Leadership, and Social Connections in Modern Warfare, and The Mini Manual for the Urban Defender—brings a deep understanding of military strategy and urban conflict to his analysis.





In a detailed conversation, Spencer highlighted that India’s recent military operations, particularly Operation Sindhur, marked a decisive shift in the country’s security doctrine from a reactive to a proactive, precision-oriented approach.





According to Spencer, these strikes were not merely tactical responses to specific provocations but were carefully calibrated demonstrations of both capability and restraint. He noted that India showcased its ability to strike targets of its choosing with precision, underscoring both technological prowess and the political will to act decisively when necessary.





Spencer further observed that the integration and real-time coordination among India’s military services during these operations set a new benchmark for operational effectiveness in the region. He pointed out that the strikes served as a test not only for Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied military systems but also as a signal to the international community regarding India’s strategic autonomy and leadership.





The restrained use of force, focusing on targeted objectives rather than widespread destruction, reinforced India’s message of strategic independence and responsible military conduct.





He also remarked that such actions inevitably attract global attention, influencing perceptions far beyond the immediate India-Pakistan context. By demonstrating both capability and restraint, India communicated its readiness to defend its interests while maintaining stability in a volatile region.





Spencer’s insights, informed by his extensive military experience and academic research, underscore the evolving nature of India’s national security doctrine and its implications for regional and global security dynamics.





Based On A Interview With ANI Editor-In-Chief Mdm. Smitha Prakash







