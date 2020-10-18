



Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the betterment of the defence front of India





This MoU has been signed to fulfil the needs of the collaborative directed research, training and management of technologies in the internal security and the defence of the country.





Joint Advanced Technology Centre of IIT Delhi, JATC-DRDO, is involved in the directed basic research for futuristic technologies needed by the armed forces, whereas, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is one of the largest paramilitary forces responsible for the internal security of the country.





Speaking of the MoU, Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, "This MoU will give a much-needed platform to work together to solve the unmet technical and managerial needs of the security forces in the field, cross-pollination of ideas to nurture new technologies and their adoption and dissemination for wider benefits of security forces at large.





He further added, “One of the key components is continuous education of security officers to make them abreast of the latest in research and technologies relevant to the security needs."





IITD students to get exposed to real-world problems





The MoU will help the students and researchers of IIT Delhi in getting exposed to the realities of the CRPF fields for better understanding of the real-world problems related to either technology, human interactions, data collection, analytics, need finding and brainstorming, according to IIT Delhi’s statement.





In a press release, CRPF stated, “The force is now working to create a pool of highly specialized technology experts from among its officers. And when it comes to Technology, where to look other than the Citadels of tech and research- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and DRDO. To this end, an MoU was signed between CRPF and the two premier institutions.”







