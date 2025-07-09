



On July 9, 2025, a twin-seater Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Bhanoda village in Rajasthan's Churu district during a routine training mission, resulting in the deaths of both pilots on board.





The crash occurred around 1:25 pm, with debris scattered across a 200-foot radius and a large crater forming at the site, according to eyewitnesses and local police. There was no damage to civilian property, and authorities swiftly cordoned off the area for rescue and recovery operations.





The IAF expressed deep regret over the loss of its personnel and has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident. This incident marks the third Jaguar crash in 2025, raising concerns about the operational safety of the ageing Jaguar fleet, which was first inducted into the IAF in the late 1970s and has undergone several upgrades since.





Earlier this year, on April 2, a twin-seater Jaguar crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, during a night training mission after experiencing a technical malfunction. Both pilots attempted to eject; Squadron Leader Siddharth Yadav died while ensuring his co-pilot ejected safely, who survived with minor injuries.





In March, another Jaguar crashed near Ambala, Haryana, due to a system malfunction, but the pilot safely ejected after steering the aircraft away from populated areas, preventing civilian casualties.





The IAF has reiterated its commitment to supporting the bereaved families and is conducting thorough investigations into each incident to enhance flight safety and operational protocols.





