



Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two-AK rifles were recovered from the militants

“Two unidentified terrorists neutralised. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including two- AK rifles recovered. Search underway,” Jammu and Kashmir Police told news agency ANI.





In another encounter which took place earlier in the day, two unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.







