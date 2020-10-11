USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits the Philippines Sea in preparation to enter Malacca Straits





INDIAN OCEAN - The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group began maritime security and stability operations in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 9.





The carrier strike group, including the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), routinely operates throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of U.S. commitments to regional allies and partners.





These operations mark the second occasion of the 2020 deployment that the strike group has sailed in the Indian Ocean, demonstrating its capability to quickly respond to any contingency throughout the region.





“Our flexible presence is a key element in helping assure our regional allies and partners that the United States remains committed to ensuring freedom of the seas,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer, USS Ronald Reagan. “From the international dateline to the Indian Ocean, and everywhere in between, on board Ronald Reagan we seek to preserve peace through strength, and remain ready to answer the call.”





While operating in the Indian Ocean, strike group ships and aircraft will maintain high-end warfighting readiness through air defence, anti-submarine warfare, maritime strike, and force protection exercises.





The United States remains committed to protecting the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea, and the ability of all countries to exercise those rights. Together, the U.S. and its allies promote peace and prosperity by supporting international norms.





The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.







