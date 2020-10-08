



Every country pays respect and show their love for their leaders in different ways. Russia, too, decided to do something special for the 68th birthday of their leader Vladimir Outin.





The Russian Chief of the army's general staff, Valery Gerasimov, shared the news of successfully testing Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile in the leader's birthday.





The strike was carried out from the Admiral Gorshkov vessel which was located in the White Sea in northern Russia. The target was a spot in the Barents Sea, which the officials were successful to aim at. The target has been hit at a distance of 450 kilometres (280 miles) in four and a half minutes after reaching hypersonic speeds of more than Mach 8.





“This is a big event not only for the life of the armed forces, but also for all of Russia, for the whole country,” Putin told Gerasimov.





Putin was seemingly happy with the latest success of the test launch. The launch was carried out as a move to push towards Putin's promise of increasing Russia's military presence in the Arctic during his 2018 speech.





This launch has come at time when the relations b between Russia and the US are at rocks. The Tsirkon test comes amid tensions over arms control between Russia and the United States. New START, the last major nuclear arms pact in place between the two countries, is due to expire in February.





The Chief has reported that the tests will continue till the officials are satisfied, and thereafter the submarines and vessels will be armed with this missile.







