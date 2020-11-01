



Despite India’s excellent security and defence ties with the US, trade continues to act as an irritant. The latest is the US spanner in the election of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).





What would have been the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO has been stymied by the US although India along with the EU, Japan and China had opted for the Nigerian over her South Korean rival.





However, this will not be the first time the WTO election has become politicised. In 1999, a similar stalemate led to the two candidates sharing three-year terms.





The job is tough and will require perseverance and outstanding negotiating skills after the previous DG Robert Azevêdo quit the post prematurely because of the stalemate in talks to reform the WTO, said sources.





Sources said Washington’s objection to her selection had led the WTO postpone the election to November 9.





UK, Canada’s Virtual Meets To Boost Biz



New Delhi: The UK and Canada are utilising the virtual format to look for opportunities in India as it seeks to revive its economy after two quarters of poor growth. UK Minister for Investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone, has released the UK-India Business Council’s ‘Doing Business in India Report 2020’ at a roundtable with Indian industry captains during virtual interactions.







